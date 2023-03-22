Surprise, Surprise? Hartford Ranks No. 2 Nationally For Best Pizza; Hear That, New Haven?

When it comes to good pizza, a Connecticut city is the second-best in the US to grab a slice, according to new rankings released by Clever Real Estate.

And it may come as a surprise that the city is not New Haven -- which has been long known for its renowned pizzerias.

It's Hartford.

The new report by Clever Real Estate, which often releases rankings of US cities backed by data and research, lists the 50 best cities in America to get pizza in by looking at various data metrics.

These metrics include the city's pizza reputation, online search activity for pizza-related terms, the average price of large cheese and pepperoni pizzas, average Yelp ratings of pizzerias, and the rate of pizza restaurants per 100,000 residents, according to the report.

Based on the data, Hartford rose to nearly the top of the list, coming in second right after Detroit, Michigan, which took the top spot.

The report cited cheap pizza prices as a reason for the high ranking, as a large cheese pizza costs $15 on average in Hartford, cheaper than the national average of $18.81.

Additionally, Hartford has a wide availability of pizzerias, with 15.5 pizza shops per 100,000 residents.

The report also said that Hartford residents have a love for Mediterranean pizza, as the city had the highest Google Trends score for Neapolitan and Greek pizza types.

The report cited Hartford's two best pizza spots as:

Joey's Pizza Pie, located at 353 Park Rd.;

Harry's Bishops Corner Pizza, located at 732 North Main St.

Obviously, Connecticut's capital city is doing something right with its pizza, as Hartford beat both Boston and New York City in the rankings, which both came in third and 19th, respectively.

The full rankings from Clever Real Estate can be read by clicking here.

