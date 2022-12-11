Contact Us
Hartford Resident Is $5.75M 'Lucky For Life' Lottery Winner

Nicole Valinote
Road Runners, located at 2204 Silas Deane Highway in Rocky Hill Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Connecticut resident won a $5,750,000 lottery prize.

An unnamed Hartford resident claimed the "Lucky For Life" prize from a ticket purchased at Road Runners in Rocky Hill, the Connecticut Lottery announced on Friday, Dec. 9.

The store is located at 2204 Silas Deane Highway, the lottery said. 

CT Lottery also reported on Thursday, Dec. 8, that the following individuals won $100,000 prizes:

  • An unnamed New Haven resident, who claimed a Powerball prize from a ticket purchased at Andover Express LLC
  • An unnamed Baltic resident, who claimed a Pinball Wizard XXVI prize from a ticket purchased at 7-Eleven in Franklin
  • William Williams, of Norwalk, who claimed a Holiday Bonus prize from a ticket purchased at Visels Drug Store Inc. in New Haven

