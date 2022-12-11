Hartford Resident Is $5.75M 'Lucky For Life' Lottery Winner

A Connecticut resident won a $5,750,000 lottery prize.

An unnamed Hartford resident claimed the "Lucky For Life" prize from a ticket purchased at Road Runners in Rocky Hill, the Connecticut Lottery announced on Friday, Dec. 9.

The store is located at 2204 Silas Deane Highway, the lottery said.

CT Lottery also reported on Thursday, Dec. 8, that the following individuals won $100,000 prizes:

An unnamed New Haven resident, who claimed a Powerball prize from a ticket purchased at Andover Express LLC

An unnamed Baltic resident, who claimed a Pinball Wizard XXVI prize from a ticket purchased at 7-Eleven in Franklin

William Williams, of Norwalk, who claimed a Holiday Bonus prize from a ticket purchased at Visels Drug Store Inc. in New Haven

