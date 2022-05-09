Glastonbury Man Wins $100,000 In CT Lottery CASH5 Prize

A Connecticut man has claimed a $100,000 lottery prize.

Hartford County resident Jatin Mistry, of Glastonbury, claimed the CASH5 prize on Thursday, May 5, according to an announcement from Connecticut State Lottery.

The ticket was purchased at CT Top Shelf Liquors 300 New Britain Road in Kensington.

The following winners were also announced:

On Thursday, May 5, Viola Whilby, of Windsor, claimed a $25,000 prize from the lottery's $500,000 Extravaganza! game from a ticket purchased at Geissler's Supermarket Inc in Windsor

On Friday, May 6, Francisco Andrade Vazquez, of Norwalk, claimed a PLAY4 DAY $20,416 prize from a ticket purchased at Alexa Grocery in Norwalk

On Thursday, May 5, Karishma Patel, of Somers, claimed a MEGA MILLIONS $20,004 from a ticket purchased at Long Hill Discount Liquors in East Hartford

On Friday, May 6, John Larosa, of Middletown, claimed a 200X $20,000 from a ticket purchased at the Stop & Go Food Mart Middletown

