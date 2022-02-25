CT Attorney General Issues Alert For Dating App Scams

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong has issued an alert about common scams residents have experienced on dating apps.

Scammers often attempt to earn an individual's trust by beginning an online relationship with them in order to steal the victim's money, Tong said in an announcement on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

In addition to dating apps, scammers also contact victims on social media apps, such as Instagram and Facebook.

“These heartless scammers prey upon people’s loneliness, isolation and their desire to be loved,” Tong said. “Be hypervigilant when a stranger contacts you online and asks you to share personal information and send money. It’s most likely a scam.”

According to the announcement, the Attorney General's Office has received a number of complaints about these scams impacting Connecticut residents in the past two years.

A Connecticut woman alleged in a complaint in 2020 that she was scammed out of $100,000 by an individual she met on Bumble.

The scammer reportedly told the woman he was stranded in Turkey and owed money for damaged equipment.

The woman sent the funds through wire transfers and BitCoin, the Attorney General's Office said.

“I was a victim of an online dating scam and lost over $100,000," she said. "I’ve never thought of myself as a gullible person, but I was manipulated."

A man also filed a complaint with the state Attorney General's Office this year, saying a woman he met on a dating app asked him to her $6,300 because she was traveling in Dubai and needed money for an emergency.

The man realized it was a scam and didn't pay her, Tong said.

The Attorney General's Office released a list of tips to avoid dating app scams here.

Those who believe they have been the victim of a dating app scam can make a report to their local police department and the Federal Bureau of Investigations Internet Crime Complaint Center here.

Reports can also be made to the Connecticut Attorney General's Office at 860-808-5420 or online here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.