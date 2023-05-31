Know Him? Man Wanted By CT State Police For Escape Last Seen In Windsor Locks

The incident took place in Hartford County in Windsor Locks on Tuesday, May 30.

According to Lt. Paul Cherniack of the Windsor Locks Police, officers attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on a gray 2019 Subaru with the Connecticut tag BH27022, being driven by Bruce Michaud, age 36.

Windsor Locks Police had information that Michaud, who is wanted by State Police for the charge of escape, was staying at a hotel in the area of Ella Grasso Turnpike in Windsor Locks, Cherniack said.

As police attempted to stop the vehicle, Michaud engaged police in a pursuit, which ended in Enfield.

"As of this writing, Bruce Michaud or the vehicle have not been located," Cherniack said.

Michaud has a criminal history which includes arrests for narcotics, sale of narcotics, criminal possession of a firearm, violation of probation, burglary, and assault, police said.

Police are asking the public to notify State Police or local police if they see him. Do not approach.

