'Keep CT White': Supremacist Social Media Post Under Investigation In Bristol, Police Say

The investigation was started after the unnamed group posted a video on social media depicting individuals holding up a sign with racist text, the Bristol Police Department announced on Thursday, Aug. 24.

According to police, the post depicted several people holding flares and a sign that stated, "Keep CT White." Authorities now believe the video was filmed in Bristol around Saturday, Aug. 19 in the area of Route 72 and Todd Street.

The group's name and the platform on which the post was found were not named so as to not spread their message or give them notoriety, the department said, also condemning the video.

"The Bristol Police Department continues to stand with all members of our community and always condemns groups of hate in the strongest possible way," the department said in a statement.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call Detective Ward at 860-585-8477 or email BPDCrimeWatch@bristolct.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

