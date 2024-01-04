Here Are Brand-New Projected CT Snowfall Totals: Winter Storm Watch In Effect For Entire State

The watch goes into effect at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6 and lasts through 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7. Travel could be very difficult during that time, the National Weather Service is warning.

Much of Connecticut can expect between 8 to 12 inches of snow from Saturday night, Jan. 6 into Sunday, Jan. 7, the National Weather Service says, with lower amounts along the coast. (See the image above.)

Heavy snow is expected at times.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

