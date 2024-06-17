Heat Wave: Eversource Preparing For High Electricity Use In CT During Stretch Of High Temps

The company's efforts come ahead of a heat wave predicted to last from Tuesday, June 18, through Saturday, June 22.

The wave will bring high humidity and temperatures in the 90s across the state.

Because air conditioners and fans will put a strain on the electric grid during the scorching stretch,

Eversource crews are now working to inspect the system for problems.

Additionally, remote system operators monitor the system and prepare to reroute power and shift resources as needed.

"Our crews are focused on working safely to ensure reliable electric service for our customers year-round, especially during these hot and humid days when many customers will have their fans and AC units running in full force," said Eversource's President of Connecticut Electric Operations Steve Sullivan.

Sullivan added, "We begin preparing well in advance for the increased demand we typically see this time of year by conducting ground and aerial inspections of the electrical system so we can proactively detect and address any issues."

The company also offered tips to customers for managing their electricity use and saving money on bills:

Keep air conditioners set to a warmer temperature as comfort allows, as for each degree higher on the thermostat, the unit will use 1 to 3 percent less electricity;

Don't block airflow; keep vents clear of obstructions like furniture, curtains, and rugs.

Operate other major appliances during cooler parts of the day;

Keep blinds closed to stop unwanted sunlight from entering your home and to lower temperatures;

Switch to LED lighting, which runs cooler;

Set ceiling fans to rotate counterclockwise and at a higher speed in the summer to circulate air more effectively.

