Have You Seen Him? Hartford Man, 58, Missing

Howard Francis of Hartford was reported missing by a family member on Tuesday, Oct. 10 after he failed to show up for a medical procedure, said Lt. Aaron Boisvert of the Hartford Police.

Francis was last seen wearing a navy blue hooded sweater with the word “Brooklyn” stitched across the chest, light blue jeans, and black sneakers.

Francis is diagnosed with dementia and needs assistance returning home, police said.

He is described as being 5-foot-9, 118 pounds with grey hair. Francis walks with a limp and has a tattoo on his chest that says "Lexie."

Francis was last observed on security cameras at 9:35 a.m., in the area of Main Street at Arch Street in downtown Hartford.

If seen, please contact the Hartford Police Department at 860-757-4000 or dial 911.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

