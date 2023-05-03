Hartford Teen Charged With Calling In Bomb Threat To South Windsor High School

Hartford County resident Tamir J. Skyers, age 18, of Hartford, was arrested on Tuesday, May 2 for the Tuesday, April 18 incident at South Windsor High School.

According to Sgt. Mark Cleverdon, of the South Windsor Police, Skyers charge of threatening comes following an investigation that identified him as the alleged caller.

After an investigation that largely focused on the use of technological resources, the phone number used to call in the bomb threat was determined to be registered to Skyers via his email address, Cleverdon said.

Skyers turned himself in and was released on a $75,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, May 17.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.