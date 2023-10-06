Hartford Man Struck, Killed By Hit-Run Driver, Police Say

The crash took place in Hartford around 11:30 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 5 in the area of Hamilton Street, just east of Hillside Avenue.

When Hartford Police arrived on the scene they found Upon arrival they found Omar Espinal of Hartford, suffering from serious injuries after "apparently" being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, said Lt. Aaron Boisvert of the Hartford Police.

Espinal was transported to Hartford Hospital Emergency Room by Aetna Ambulance where he was later pronounced dead, Boisvert said.

Police did not offer a description of the vehicle. Division responded and assumed the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

