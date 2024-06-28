Hartford Man Had Explicit Chat With Girl On Day Before Being Sentenced For Sexual Assault: Feds

Hartford resident Marvyn Escobar was arrested on Tuesday, June 25 in connection with an investigation into child pornography, according to Hartford Police Lieutenant Aaron Boisvert.

According to the US Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut, an investigation conducted by Hartford Police and the FBI found that Escobar used the Discord social media platform to have sexually explicit communications with a 13-year-old girl.

As part of these conversations, Escobar would send the girl sexual images and videos and request that she send the same, which she did, officials said.

These Discord conversations allegedly began on July 19, 2023, the day before Escobar was sentenced to five years in jail and three years of probation for risk of injury to children in connection with his sexual assault of a young girl in 2018 and 2019, officials added.

Escobar is now charged with receipt of child pornography, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years, and transfer of obscene material to a minor, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.

Escobar now remains in federal custody.

