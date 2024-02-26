Hartford Man Nabbed For Stabbing During Glastonbury Fight, Police Say

A 52-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing another man during a fight.

Hartford County resident Marcus McDaniel, of Hartford, was arrested around 10 p.m. in Glastonbury.

According to Lt. Kevin Szydlo of the Glastonbury Police, an investigation determined McDaniel attended a local gymnastics event at the Academy building when he became engaged in an altercation with the victim, whom he knew.

McDaniel and the victim exited the gymnasium and continued the altercation in the hallway outside the gymnasium where it escalated into a physical fight and McDaniel stabbed the victim in the presence of minors, Szydlo said.

McDaniel turned himself in and was charged with:

Criminal attempt murder

Assault

Breach of peace

Risk of injury to a minor.

He is being held on a $1 million bond.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident are asked to call the on-duty Shift Commander at 860-633-8301.

