CT Woman Stopped For Traffic On I-95 Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash

The collision took place on I-95 northbound just north of Exit 91 in New London County around 11:50 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 11 in Stonington.

According to Connecticut State Police, a 22-year-old man was driving a Mazda CX-5 on the left of two lanes when he struck the back of a Honda Civic that was stopped for traffic congestion, sending the Honda off the right side of the road and into a ditch.

The Mazda also hit the back of a Toyota Tundra that was stopped in front of the Honda causing the Mazda to roll onto the passenger side, ending up on the left shoulder, police added.

State Police said the driver of the Honda, New London County resident Barbara Dyer of Franklin, was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London, where she died from her injuries.

The driver of the Mazda suffered minor injuries. The Tundra driver was not injured, police said.

The collision remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has video of the collision, is urged to contact Trooper Christopher Brett at 860-848-6500 ext. 5.

