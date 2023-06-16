Fatal Hit-Run: Police Searching For Black Infinity Involved In Hartford Crash

Hartford County resident Jose A. Concepcion, of New Britain died around 11 a.m., Friday, June 16 in the area of 110 Edwards St., in Hartford.

Hartford Police and Fire responded to the area of 110 Edwards Street on a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian, said Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the Hartford Police.

Upon arrival, Concepcion was located in the roadway. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene, Boisvert said.

The Hartford Police Crime Scene Division responded and assumed the investigation.

Police are searching for a black Infinity bearing CT registration BF54937 with a shattered windshield and dented hood, Boisvert said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

