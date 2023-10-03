Fatal Crash: CT Troopers Search For Witnesses Of Southington Incident

It happened on Tuesday, Oct. 1 in the Hartford County town of Southington, according to Connecticut State Police.

At approximately 1:45 p.m. near Exit 31 of the eastbound side, 38-year-old Eddie Hill was hit by a truck in the rightmost lane.

Hill, a Hartford resident, was pronounced dead at the scene; the driver was uninjured but the truck was towed due to “disabling” damage, police said.

No further details have been released, including why Hill was in the lane of the interstate at the time of the crash.

The case remains under active investigation.

Officers ask any witnesses (especially those who may have dash cams and were driving through the area at the time of the collision) to contact Trooper Dean #416, at Troop H, at 860-534-1098, or through email at michael.dean@ct.gov.

Anyone with information regarding the events leading up to the collision, including where Hill may have been prior to the crash, should also contact Trooper Dean.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.