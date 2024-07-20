Fatal Crash: 44-Year-Old ID'd As Victim After Being Ejected From Car On I-91 In Rocky Hill

It happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday, July 20, in Hartford County on northbound I-91 in Rocky Hill.

According to Connecticut State Police, a 2008 Nissan Versa was traveling near Exit 24 when it veered into the right shoulder and hit a guardrail.

The driver, Middlesex County resident Marcos Benitez Rengifo, age 44, of the town of Portland, was ejected from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After that crash, police say a 2018 Acura collided with the disabled Nissan in the right lane.

The driver of the Acura, a 30-year-old man from Paterson, New Jersey, was not injured.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Trooper Michael Dean at Troop H at 860-534-1098 or by email at michael.dean@ct.gov.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.