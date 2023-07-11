Mostly Cloudy 70°

SHARE

Farmington Man Dies At Rhode Island Beach, Police Say

A Connecticut man died after his body was found floating in the water at a Rhode Island beach. 

A Farmington man died at Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly, Rhode Island after being pulled from the water by lifeguards.
A Farmington man died at Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly, Rhode Island after being pulled from the water by lifeguards. Photo Credit: State Of Rhode Island.gov
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

Hartford County resident Frank Sievel, age 74, of  Farmington, was pulled from the ocean around 12:45 p.m. Friday, July 7 at the Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly, Rhode Island.

According to Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella, lifeguards pulled Sievel, who was unresponsive, from the water and began life-saving measures. 

He was transported to the Westerly Hospital and was pronounced dead, the chief said.

Gingerella said the incident is currently being investigated as a drowning or medical issue.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE