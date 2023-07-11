Farmington Man Dies At Rhode Island Beach, Police Say

Hartford County resident Frank Sievel, age 74, of Farmington, was pulled from the ocean around 12:45 p.m. Friday, July 7 at the Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly, Rhode Island.

According to Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella, lifeguards pulled Sievel, who was unresponsive, from the water and began life-saving measures.

He was transported to the Westerly Hospital and was pronounced dead, the chief said.

Gingerella said the incident is currently being investigated as a drowning or medical issue.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.