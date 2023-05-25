Farmington Construction Worker Airlifted After Fall On Site Of New High School

The accident took place in Hartford County around 7:30 p.m., Thursday, May 25 in Farmington at the site of the new high school on Monteith Drive.

Firefighters from the Tunix Hose Fire Department responded and UConn Health Center ambulance responded to the report of an injured worker, said Lt. Timothy McKenzie, of the Farmington Police.

The unidentified worker was transported by LifeStar helicopter to Hartford Hospital for further evaluation, McKenzie said.

The Farmington Fire Marshal along with OSHA are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

