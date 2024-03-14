Update: East Hartford Attack On Infant Killed By Dogs Happened Day Before First Birthday

The incident took place in East Hartford in a home on Fuller Avenue around 3 p.m., Wednesday, March 13.

Crystal Rod, the aunt of the child named Lennox, said on a GoFundMe that the family planned to celebrate his birthday at Check E. Cheese on Thursday.

Rod said the attack took place while the infant played on a trampoline with his mother, who was also injured.

'With heavy heart, I am asking for my friends family, and the public’s help to lay my nephew to rest," Rod said. "This is my sister's first and only son, my first and only nephew."

She said Lennox was mauled to death by a Dalmatian dog.

"Believe it or not it was the family dog and never in a million years would we have seen this coming," Rod added.

She added that all funds raised will go to provide a funeral and help the family.

