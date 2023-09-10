Fallen, Stuck Horse Rescued By Quick-Thinking Firefighters In East Windsor

The incident happened in Hartford County on Tuesday, Sept. 5 around 10:20 a.m., when the Broad Brook Fire Department responded to a home in East Windsor where a horse had slipped and fallen, causing it to end up in a position where it was unable to get back on its feet.

According to the fire department, crews were eventually able to maneuver the horse up a hill to a position where it was finally able to get up on its own.

Fire officials said the rescue likely saved the horse's life, as the animal's age and the sweltering heat could have caused a much worse outcome.

No injuries to firefighters or the horse were reported. The Warehouse Point Fire Department also helped with the response.

