Ex-Swim Coach Accused Of Voyeurism Nabbed In Newington

Hartford County resident David Laudati, age 41, of Newington, was arrested on Monday, July 29, by the US Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Newington Police Department at his home in Newington.

According to Matthew Duffy, spokesman for the US Marshals, Laudati is charged in Maricopa County, Arizona, with 11 counts of voyeurism and eight counts of attempted voyeurism stemming from allegations following a September 2023 investigation by the Buckeye Police Department.

Before the investigation, Laudati was employed as a swim coach. Duffy said that following the investigation, the Buckeye police requested the US Marshal’s assistance in locating and apprehending Laudati.

The US Marshals’ investigation led them to a residence on East Robbins Street, Newington, where he was apprehended.

Duffy said Laudati was taken into custody, transported to the Newington Police Department, charged as a fugitive from justice, and is being held on a $500,000 bond pending extradition back to Maricopa County to face the charges against him.

The department did not reveal where Laudati was a swim coach in Connecticut.

