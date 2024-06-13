Fair 77°

East Hartford Construction Worker Killed In Hartford Crash

A Connecticut man is being held on a $1 million bond after hitting and killing a construction worker in a crash while allegedly driving recklessly. 

Tommy Nguyen

Photo Credit: Hartford Police Department
Kathy Reakes
Hartford County resident Jose Diaz-Nieves, age 54, of East Hartford, was killed around 12:15 p.m., Wednesday, June 12, after being hit by a vehicle driven by 25-year-old Tommy Nguyen, of Hartford.

According to Lt. Aaron Boisvert of the Hartford Police, patrol officers responded to the area of West Boulevard at South Whitney Street on a report of a construction worker struck by a vehicle. 

Officers located Diaz-Nieves, who sustained "non-survivable injuries" and was pronounced dead at the scene, said Boisvert.

Nguyen, the driver of the car that hit Diaz-Nieves, was quickly detained, Boisvert said. Two passengers of the vehicle were transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that were described as non-life-threatening.

Boisvert said that Nguyen was charged with:

  • Manslaughter
  • Reckless driving
  • Risk of injury to a minor
  • Operating without insurance
  • Operating an unregistered vehicle
  • Driving on a suspended license
  • Failure to use child safety seat
  • Improper use of a marker plate

He is being held on a million-dollar bond. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

