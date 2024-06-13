Hartford County resident Jose Diaz-Nieves, age 54, of East Hartford, was killed around 12:15 p.m., Wednesday, June 12, after being hit by a vehicle driven by 25-year-old Tommy Nguyen, of Hartford.
According to Lt. Aaron Boisvert of the Hartford Police, patrol officers responded to the area of West Boulevard at South Whitney Street on a report of a construction worker struck by a vehicle.
Officers located Diaz-Nieves, who sustained "non-survivable injuries" and was pronounced dead at the scene, said Boisvert.
Nguyen, the driver of the car that hit Diaz-Nieves, was quickly detained, Boisvert said. Two passengers of the vehicle were transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that were described as non-life-threatening.
Boisvert said that Nguyen was charged with:
- Manslaughter
- Reckless driving
- Risk of injury to a minor
- Operating without insurance
- Operating an unregistered vehicle
- Driving on a suspended license
- Failure to use child safety seat
- Improper use of a marker plate
He is being held on a million-dollar bond.
This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.
