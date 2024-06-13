Hartford County resident Jose Diaz-Nieves, age 54, of East Hartford, was killed around 12:15 p.m., Wednesday, June 12, after being hit by a vehicle driven by 25-year-old Tommy Nguyen, of Hartford.

According to Lt. Aaron Boisvert of the Hartford Police, patrol officers responded to the area of West Boulevard at South Whitney Street on a report of a construction worker struck by a vehicle.

Officers located Diaz-Nieves, who sustained "non-survivable injuries" and was pronounced dead at the scene, said Boisvert.

Nguyen, the driver of the car that hit Diaz-Nieves, was quickly detained, Boisvert said. Two passengers of the vehicle were transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that were described as non-life-threatening.

Boisvert said that Nguyen was charged with:

Manslaughter

Reckless driving

Risk of injury to a minor

Operating without insurance

Operating an unregistered vehicle

Driving on a suspended license

Failure to use child safety seat

Improper use of a marker plate

He is being held on a million-dollar bond.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

