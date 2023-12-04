Driver Seriously Injured Crashing Into Rocky Hill Home

The in Hartford County incident took place around 12:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 in Rocky Hill.

According to Sgt. Jeffrey Foss-Rugan of the Rocky Hill Police a preliminary investigation found the vehicle left Marshall Road and struck a fence surrounding a community pool.

The vehicle then began to travel in a western direction on Marshall Road, leaving the roadway again and striking a home.

The operator was seriously injured, but is expected to survive, Foss-Rugan said.

The home was not occupied at the time of the collision and there were no other reported injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Officer Peter Vanturas at 860-258-2049 or Sgt. Jeffrey Foss-Rugan at 860-258-2041.

