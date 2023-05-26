Driver Hospitalized After Propane Truck Plows Into Tractor-Trailer Off I-84 In Southington

New Haven County resident Joseph Layden, of Wolcott, was driving a propane truck heading east on I-84 in Southington around 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25 when he, "for an unknown reason" lost control of the vehicle and drove into a parked tractor-trailer, according to Connecticut State Police.

The out-of-control vehicle traveled across the right lane and shoulder, crossed the Southington Rest area off-ramp, and into the tractor-trailer, which was parked on the right shoulder of the Southington Rest Area off-ramp.

age The collision pushed the two vehicles into the grassy area off the right shoulder of the Southington Rest Area off-ramp, coming to an "uncontrolled final rest."

Layden, age 61, sustained serious injuries in the incident and was transported to Saint Mary's Hospital.

The tractor-trailer's driver, a man from Texas, said he was uninjured and refused medical treatment.

The trailer and the propane truck received disabling damage and were towed from the scene.

Police ask any witnesses, or anyone who was driving through the area at the time of the incident with a dashcam reach out to Connecticut State Trooper Michael Dean #416, at Troop H, at 860-534-1098 or through email at michael.dean@ct.gov.

