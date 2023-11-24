Double-Fatal Thanksgiving Bristol Crash: 2 Adults Pronounced At Scene, 3 Children Hospitalized

It happened in Hartford County just after 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 23 near the Bristol/Farmington town line on Stevens Street in Bristol.

A vehicle was located off of the roadway along the northern side when emergency responders arrived at the scene, Bristol Police said.

The initial investigation showed that a westbound vehicle was traveling on Morea Road in Farmington, had crossed into Bristol on Stevens Street, east of Cherry Hill Drive, and had left the roadway to the right, striking a roadway sign and vegetation/trees.

The vehicle continued through the woods until it came to a stop.

Bystanders and first responders provided medical aid for the occupants inside the vehicle, and the Bristol Fire Department worked on extricating some occupants.

There were a total of five victims inside the vehicle.

Two adults were pronounced dead at the scene and three children were transported to area hospitals.

The Bristol Police Department is working with several agencies to identify all occupants of the vehicle and to notify the next of kin.

Police are asking that if you have any home surveillance systems that may have captured the vehicle as it traveled on Morea Road in Farmington prior to the crash, to contact the Bristol PD at 860-584-3033.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

