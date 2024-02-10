Double-Fatal Crash: 44-Year-Old Hartford Women ID'd As Victims On I-84 In Manchester

It happened in Hartford County just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 10 in the town of Manchester.

That's when Connecticut State Police say a 2008 Audi Q7 was traveling the wrong direction on Interstate 84 eastbound in the right lane, west of Exit 62.

The SUV then collided head-on with a commercial truck in the right lane before pushing into the center lane and colliding with another truck.

Both the driver of the Audi, 44-year-old Brenda Mendrell of Hartford, and the front-right passenger, Jermyra Cortes, also age 44 and from Hartford, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the first truck struck reported he was not injured. The driver of the second truck suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Hartford Hospital for treatment.

All three vehicles were towed from the scene due to disabling damage.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Any witness is asked to contact Trooper Michael Dean at Troop H, at 860-534-1098 or through email at michael.dean@ct.gov.

"If you have a vehicle equipped with a dashcam, and you were driving through the area at the time of the collision, you are also asked to contact Trooper Dean," state police said.

