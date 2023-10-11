Deer Crashes On Rise In CT: Here Are Towns With Most Past Collisions

According to AAA Northeast, deer crashes in the Nutmeg State are increasing "by leaps and bounds," and the peak time of year for collisions has been starting earlier and earlier every year, officials announced on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

This was evidenced by Fall 2022, during which there were as many as 460 deer crashes in the state from October to December. This comes out to around one crash every five hours, officials said, the greatest number of collisions in that time period since 2018.

"Drivers need to be especially vigilant this time of year," said Managing Director of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Northeast Alec Slatky, who added, "Deer crashes can occur quickly and in unexpected locations."

In October to December 2022, the following towns had the most deer crashes:

Guilford, which had 23 crashes;

Groton, which had 19 crashes;

Avon and Coventry, which both had 16 crashes;

Farmington, which had 15 crashes;

Berlin and Hamden, which both had 13 crashes;

Manchester and Orange, which both had 12 crashes;

Monroe and Simsbury, which both had 11 crashes.

According to AA Northeast, deer collisions are the most common during the afternoon commute, especially near sunset, with the most common hours being between 6 and 8 p.m. before the time change and 5 to 7 p.m. after the time change.

Some actions drivers can take to avoid crashes include scanning the shoulders of the road for deer; following the speed limit; being cautious around curves and hills with limited visibility; and using their horns to scare the animals away.

