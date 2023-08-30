Death Of New Britain Man In Police Custody Under Investigation

Hartford County resident Marcell Felix, age 45, of New Britain, died on Monday, Aug. 28, while in the custody of the New Britain Police officers, said the Inspector General's office.

According to officials, New Britain police officers responded to a home on a report of a man acting suspiciously – possibly under the influence of narcotics.

Responding officers encountered Felix on the front porch of his residence. His erratic movements and speech strongly indicated that he was having a medical event, the Inspector General's office said.

Officers handcuffed and restrained Felix and summoned medical personnel. While being taken by ambulance to the hospital, Felix “coded.”

He was pronounced dead at New Britain Hospital a short time later.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

