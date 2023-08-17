CVS Pharmacy Store Closing In West Hartford

The store, located in Hartford County in West Hartford at 978 Farmington Ave., is one of six CVS pharmacies in the area, with an additional store located inside Target at Bishops Corner.

Company officials said the store will close on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

"Maintaining access to pharmacy services in the communities we serve is an important factor we consider when making store closure decisions," said Amy Thibault, a spokeswoman for CVS.

Thibault said other factors include local market dynamics, population shifts, a community’s store density, and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community.

All prescriptions will be transferred to the nearby CVS Pharmacy at 150 South Main St. to ensure that patients continue to have uninterrupted access to pharmacy care, Thibault said.

"Patients can always choose to fill their prescriptions at any CVS Pharmacy, or the pharmacy of their choice if another is more convenient," she added.

All employees are being offered comparable roles within the company, CVS said.

