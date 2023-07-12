Man Killed In Single-Car Crash In South Windsor

The crash took place in Hartford County around 1:15 a.m., Wednesday, July 12 in South Windsor, near the intersection of Nevers Road and Graham Road.

According to Sgt. Mark Cleverdon, of the South Windsor Police, the driver of the vehicle, an Audi sedan, was determined to be the only occupant.

He was pronounced dead at the scene after life-saving measures were attempted by the South Windsor Fire Department and the Ambulance Service of Manchester.

During an investigation, it was determined that the Audi sedan was the subject of an attempted motor vehicle stop earlier in the night by South Windsor police after the vehicle was observed committing a motor vehicle violation, Cleverdon.

The driver has been identified and his identity will be released pending proper family notifications.

Metro Traffic Services responded to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Konrad Rozwadowski at 860-645-5560 or at rozwadowskir@manchesterct.gov.

