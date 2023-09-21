Cscu Board Of Regents Welcomes Newest Members Martin Guay, Ted Yang

Martin Guay, Vice President, Business Development at New Britain-based Stanley Black & Decker, and Ted Yang, founder of several companies and nonprofits including 4CT, the state’s largest COVID relief fund, and President of Cantata Media, Daily Voice’s parent company, are set to serve six-year terms on the Board, replacing two departing members.

The Board of Regents is made up of 22 members. Nine are appointed by the governor.

The Regents set statewide tuition and student fee policies, determine financial aid policies, lead searches for and appoint campus presidents, and more.

The Board serves as the governing body for the CSCU system: Central Connecticut State University, Eastern Connecticut State University, Southern Connecticut State Universty, Western Connecticut State University, Connecticut State Community Colleges, and Charter Oak State College.

Both Gov. Ned Lamont and CSCU Chancellor Terrence Cheng emphasized Guay and Yang’s business experience when discussing the appointments.

“Their contributions will coincide well with the CSCU system’s overarching workforce development goals and efforts to partner with the business community so that when students graduate they can get started on the right track for successful, long-lasting careers,” said Lamont. “I appreciate their willingness to serve on the Board of Regents.”

“Their guidance and expertise will play a significant role in shaping the future of the CSCU system and ensuring we continue to maintain the highest quality educational opportunities for our students,” Cheng added.

Guay and Yang both communicated that they are honored to be appointed and see CSCU's success as a win for the state and its citizens.

“The success of Connecticut is dependent on a successful, vibrant, and effective post-secondary education system which is powered by the role CSCU plays in spearheading workforce development initiatives across the state,” said Guay.

Yang shared a similar sentiment.

“I look forward to working with Chancellor Cheng, Chair Ryan, and my fellow Regents as we work to continue CSCU’s tradition of excellence and reshape our system for the workforce of tomorrow.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.