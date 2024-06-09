Cold Case Arrest: 17 Years Later Hartford Murder Suspect Nabbed Out Of State

Ramon Smith, age 35, was extradited back to Connecticut from Warren, Maine, on Tuesday, June 4, where he was arrested on a warrant charging him with murder and criminal possession of a firearm in connection with the Sunday, March 25, 2007 death of Joshua McClelland of Hartford.

According to Lt. Aaron Boisvert of the Hartford Police, on March 25, 2007, at approximately 6:30 p.m., patrol officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the area of 250 Blue Hills Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located McClelland with multiple gunshot wounds, Boisvert said. He was transported to Saint Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

After an extensive investigation by the Hartford Police Major Crimes Division, in conjunction with the Connecticut Division of Justice Cold Case Unit, probable cause was established, and an arrest warrant was obtained, charging Smith with murder and criminal possession of a firearm, Boisvert said.

Years later, Smith was tracked to Maine, where he was arrested.

He remains in custody in lieu of a $1 million bond.

