West Hartford Bakery Takes Area By Storm With Opening Of Glastonbury Store

Cecilia Levine
Hartford Baking Co. is now open in Glastonbury.
Photo Credit: Hartford Baking Co. Facebook page

The Hartford Baking Company has expanded into Glastonbury.

The West Hartford shop opened a decade ago with "one baker, four baristas, and a mission," the website says, "to give our hometown a great bakery, and make the greatest products we possibly could."

The Glatonbury shop on Hebron Avenue marks the bakery's third location -- the others on Farmington and New Park avenues in West Hartford.

The menu offers coffee, pastries, freshly-baked breads, breakfast options, sandwiches and more. Click here to order online from any of the three stores.

Hartford Baking Co., 700 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury

