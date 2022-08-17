Contact Us
Hartford Daily Voice
'We Will Be Back': West Hartford Restaurant Closes Months After Opening

Nicole Valinote
A Connecticut restaurant is shutting its doors just months after opening.
A Connecticut restaurant is shutting its doors just months after opening. 

The owner of Phatty Wagon Kitchen in West Hartford announced the closure on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

"We are sad to announce we have to close our kitchen at WeHa Brewery due to times being very tough in this industry," the announcement reads. "Though our journey was short, we are very proud of the product we provided and full of joy with the support we received. We will be back, make no mistake about that."

Located at 141 Shield St., the restaurant opened in May in collaboration with WeHa Brewing and Roasting Company, which remains open.

