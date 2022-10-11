'We Are Sincerely Grateful': CT Store To Close After 102 Years In Business

A Connecticut store will soon permanently close its doors after 102 years in business.

Melzen Pet Supply, located in the Hartford County town of Glastonbury, will have its last day of business on Saturday, Nov. 12, the owners announced on Monday, Oct. 10.

The owners said their grandfather, Stanley Melzen, first opened the business, located at 100 Oak St. Glastonbury, in the 1920s shortly after he immigrated from Poland, and he passed the business on to their father, Joe Sr.

"We - Kenny, Jimmy, and John Melzen - are looking forward to retirement and life's next chapters," they said. "We are sincerely grateful to our customers, many of whom have become close friends over the years. We deeply appreciate our employees, as well as our many suppliers."

The owners added that their family has treasured their business being a part of the community for more than a century.

