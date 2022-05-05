Unionville Bar To Permanently Close, Owners Announce

A Connecticut bar is set to permanently close later this month.

The owners of Taprock Beer Bar & Refuge in Hartford County, located in the Farmington neighborhood of Unionville, announced on Tuesday, May 3, that the bar will close after Saturday, May 21.

"Our Taprock family has grown so much over the last 5+ years and we are so thankful for all of the support we have received from the community especially through these last two years," the owners said. "Aside from having the opportunity to serve great food, cocktails and the best beer lineup, we will never forget the friends made and laughs shared with so many."

The bar is located at 81 South Main St.

"We will have our doors open for the last time on May 21st and want to welcome everyone for one last fun night with your favorite family," the owners said. "So until then, come in, use those gift cards, use those points, and show your support one more time for this amazing staff that we will be forever grateful for."

