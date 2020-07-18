Popular West Hartford Wine Store Relocating, Hoping For Fall Opening

Maximum Beverage's West Hartford location is relocating right across the street.

The North Main Street wine store -- currently located in the Marshall's shopping center -- will be moving to the space next to Anytime Fitness, behind Whole Foods, at 340 North Main St.

They're hoping to open at the 7,750-square-foot space Nov. 1, a store employee told Daily Voice.

Maximum Beverage, which has a second Farmington location, has been in business for more than a decade, offering more than 3,000 wines ranging from $10 to $500, thousands of beers from around the world, along with a wide variety of spirits.

A cheese bar and cigars were added in recent years.

