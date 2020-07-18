Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Popular West Hartford Wine Store Relocating, Hoping For Fall Opening

Cecilia Levine
Maximum Beverage is moving across the street this fall, employees said.
Maximum Beverage is moving across the street this fall, employees said. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Maximum Beverage's West Hartford location is relocating right across the street.

The North Main Street wine store -- currently located in the Marshall's shopping center -- will be moving to the space next to Anytime Fitness, behind Whole Foods, at 340 North Main St.

They're hoping to open at the 7,750-square-foot space Nov. 1, a store employee told Daily Voice.

Maximum Beverage, which has a second Farmington location, has been in business for more than a decade, offering more than 3,000 wines ranging from $10 to $500, thousands of beers from around the world, along with a wide variety of spirits.

A cheese bar and cigars were added in recent years.

