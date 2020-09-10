Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Popular Park Road Cafe Is Closing - And For Sale - In West Hartford

Kristin Palpini
Prospect Cafe is closing for good and has been put up for sale on the market.
Prospect Cafe is closing for good and has been put up for sale on the market. Photo Credit: Copyright 2020 Google Maps

Prospect Cafe in West Hartford is closing for good and the business has been listed for sale.

Prospect Cafe owners, brothers Paul and Jeff Emery, announced the closure on Tuesday, Sept. 8, noting that the four-year-old restaurant had hoped to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. But that is not to be.

“After much consideration, we have decided to permanently close,” they said in a Facebook post. “We had hoped to weather the COVID storm, but it has been relentless and uncertain.

“Serving you has been a real pleasure.”

The owners are looking to sell the business, and quickly, due to an illness in the family, according to the “for sale” listing on LoopNet.

The listed sale price is $89,000. It was originally listed for $199,000 and a deal had been in the works to sell the restaurant this year, but that fell through, according to LoopNet. 

The asking price includes fixtures, equipment, and furnishings, but not inventory. The 2,750-square-foot space is leased. Rent is $6,800 per month. Recipes are available, as well.

Prospect Cafe, located on the corner of Prospect Avenue and Park Road, includes two outdoor patio eating areas, a dining room, lounge, full kitchen, and basement, according to the sale listing.

The restaurant has been open for take-out dining throughout much of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

