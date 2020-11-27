Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
NYC Grocer Enters Hartford-Area, Opens New Market

Kristin Palpini
Key Food
Key Food Photo Credit: By Tdorante10 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=95777364

A new grocery store chain is stepping further into Connecticut with the recent opening of a new store.

Key Food Supermarket recently opened on Park Street in the former home of a Save A Lot in Hartford.

Key Foods has hundreds of stores, most are located in New York and New Jersey. There are about six locations in Connecticut including stores in Bridgeport and Waterbury.

In October, the company inked a major deal with supplier UNFI to stock shelves with everything from organic apples, to shampoo, to burgers, and milk.

Key Food Stores Co-op includes more than 315 corporate and cooperative, as in owned by the people who shop and work there, stores. Founded in Brooklyn, New York in the 1930s, Key Food has expanded to have stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Florida.

Key Food does about $3.2 billion in annual sales through its many businesses, which include: Key Food Marketplace, Key Fresh & Natural, Food Dynasty, Food Universe Marketplace, SuperFresh, Gala Foods, and The Food Emporium.

