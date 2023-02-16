Contact Us
New Shake Shack Location Opens In South Windsor At Evergreen Walk

A new Shake Shack in South Windsor celebrates its grand opening on Thursday, Feb. 16.
A new Shake Shack in South Windsor celebrates its grand opening on Thursday, Feb. 16. Photo Credit: Twitter/SouthWindsorCT

A new Shake Shack location in South Windsor has begun serving burgers, fries, and shakes to hungry customers.

The Hartford County fast food eatery opened at 601 Evergreen Way on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 11 a.m., marking the sixth location in Connecticut and the second in the county. 

The Shake Shack location is the latest business to open its doors at the Promenade Shoppes at Evergreen Walk, a popular outdoor mall.

The restaurant celebrated its first day in business with a grand opening celebration attended by employees and local officials, including Mayor Liz Pendleton and Town Manager Michael Maniscalco. The event featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The eatery's menu features a variety of burgers, chicken sandwiches, crinkle-cut french fries, and of course, plenty of milkshakes made with house-made frozen custard. Some notable options include Tiramisu shakes and Dreamsicle shakes. 

The menu also includes soft drink options such as lemonade and iced tea. 

"Make sure to get your burger and shake today!" Maniscalco said in a social media post celebrating the eatery.

