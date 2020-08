More than 85 acres of undeveloped land is for sale in Farmington near the Bristol town line.

Property sellers are pitching the lot as a great place for a housing subdivision - there could be as many as 70 lots on the property.

The seller is asking for $2.3 million for 87 acres located at 8517-18 Morea Road.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.