McDonald's CT Highway Plaza Employees Fired For Unionizing, Labor Board Says

Federal labor officials agree with Connecticut McDonald’s employees who say they were fired for attempting to organize a union.

Representing the workers, Service Employees International Union Local 32BJ filed charges with the state against the international fast-food company, according to the CT Post.

The SEIU L32BJ has been working with McDonald’s employees at service plazas along Connecticut's highways to organize. The SEIU said there are hundreds of employees who could potentially join a McDonald’s union.

The complaint filed with the Connecticut National Labor Relations Board accused McDonald’s of firing four employees and cutting hours for other workers in retaliation over their union activities.

The SEIU has recently reached out to fast-food workers across many restaurants - Subway, Dunkin’, Panda Express, and more - seeking to help employees form labor organizations. Forming a union is legal in the United States, retaliating against employees for unionizing is not.

There are nearly 4 million fast-food workers in the U.S.

It is not clear yet how the SEIU will leverage the Labor Board's decision to move their organizing forward.

