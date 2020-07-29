Manchester: Nanotechnology Firm Among 33 New Business Registrations Filed in June

A nanotechnology research and development firm and a machinery manufacturer are among the 30-plus new businesses that registered in Manchester this June.

The nanotech firm is called T.R.E.E. Metals and it is owned by husband and wife, Eric March, Jr., and Dina March, according to a corporate filing with the state. The Marches were in the news a few years ago when the community came together to support Eric March, a U.S. Navy veteran who underwent a round of difficult surgeries in 2015.

A bakery, several beauty salons and retailers as well as home remodelers also registered to do business in the town.

All new businesses must register with the state of Connecticut.

Here are the Manchester businesses that registered in June, the most recent information available, according to the Connecticut Secretary of State:

A Space and Place, All other amusement and recreation industries, 113 Glenwood St.

A. G. Jackson, 39 Buckland St.

Aau, Lessors of residential buildings and dwellings, 1065 Main St.

Armenu, Custom computer programming services, 769 Main St.

Baked Island, Baked goods stores, 138 North Elm St.

Black Made Scents, All other miscellaneous general-purpose machinery manufacturing, 115 Green Manor Rd.

Black Made the Brand, 115 Green Manor Rd.

Bliss Decorations, 470 Woodbridge St.

Brothers Environmental, All other specialty trade contractors, 15 Walker St.

Complexions Beauty Supply, Cosmetics, beauty supplies, and perfume stores, 385 Center St.

CT Power Unlimited, Electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors, 16 Nutmeg Dr.

Delgado's Gardening, Landscaping services, 10 Coleman Rd.

F.O.C.U.S. Counseling & Consulting, Other individual and family services, 1131 Tolland Turnpike

Gems, Educational support services, 9 Coughlin Rd.

Georgina Twumasi Mental Health, Offices of mental health practitioners (except physicians), 357 East Center St.

J.E.D. Trucking, Couriers and express delivery services, 105 Norman St.

Kid With the Stick Publishing, Independent artists, writers, and performers, 136 Woodland St

Kings Transport, 812 Center St.

Kyden Home Solutions, Residential remodelers, 137 Lenox St.

Love & Light Wellness Therapy, 187 Tudor Ln.

Mercantile on Main, Used merchandise stores, 77 Benton St.

Metro Walls, Drywall and insulation contractors, 49 Hancock St.

Millennial Contractors, Residential remodelers, 138 North Elm St.

Myhouseradio.fm, 330 Main St.

Prestige Electrical Contractors, 165 Birch St.

Saibee Boutique, 345 Buckland Hills Dr. Apt. 16131

Sugar Lash, 110 Hale Rd.

T.R.E.E. Metals, Research and development in nanotechnology, 52 Weaver Rd.

The Lash Lounge, Beauty salons, 110 Hale Rd.

The Mane Beauty Boutique, Beauty salons, 110 Hale Rd.

The Moneypit, All other amusement and recreation industries, 58a Chestnut St. Unit 49

The Thairapy Beauty Bar, Beauty salons, 312 Main St.

TPRE Home Improvements, Residential remodelers, 71 Tuck Rd.

