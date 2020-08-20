Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hartford Daily Voice
Lord & Taylor Closing 24 Department Stores Mostly In CT, NY, NJ, MA

Kristin Palpini
The Lord & Taylor at the Prudential Center in Boston (pictured here) is among the department stores slated to close.
The Lord & Taylor at the Prudential Center in Boston (pictured here) is among the department stores slated to close. Photo Credit: Copyright 2020 Google Maps

Department Store chain Lord & Taylor has announced the closure of 24 more of its stores - many of them located in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, and New Jersey.

Lord & Taylor filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in August. The retail giant, which was established in 1826, joins other chains that couldn’t survive the tragic COVID-19 economy. Other bigs that are closing shops across the country include J.C. Penny, Pier One, and Brooks Brothers.

So far this year, 6,000 department stores in the U.S. have been permanently closed, according to Coresight Research.

The local Lord & Taylor’s slated to close are:

  • Danbury Fair Mall, Backus Avenue, Danbury, CT
  • West Farms Mall, Farmington, CT
  • Trumbull Store, Main Street, Trumbull, CT
  • Prudential Center, Boylston Street, Boston, MA
  • Natick Store, Worcester Road, Natick, MA
  • Livingston Store, Eisenhower Parkway, Livingston, NJ
  • Rockaway Store, Mt. Hope Avenue, Rockaway, NJ
  • Willowbrook Mall, Willowbrook Boulevard, Wayne, NJ
  • Crossgates, Crossgates Mall Road, Albany, NY
  • Bay Shore Mall, Sunrise Highway, Bay Shore, NY
  • Walden Galleria Store, Walden Galleria, Buffalo, NY
  • Eastview Mall, Victor-Pittsford Road, Rochester, NY
  • Destiny USA, Destiny USA Drive, Syracuse, NY
  • Ridge Hill Village, Market Street, Yonkers, NY.

Lord & Taylor is seeking to keep its business viable while it seeks a buyer. Clearance sales went into effect at these locations, Most merchandise is at 40 percent off, now. 

