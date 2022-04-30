Contact Us
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
Return to your home site

Menu

Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Clinton, Cromwell, East Haddam, East Hampton, Old Saybrook & Portland
  • New London
    serves Colchester, East Lyme, Griswold, Groton, Ledyard, Montville, Stonington & Waterford
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • Tolland
    serves Bolton, Coventry, Ellington, Hebron, Mansfield, Somers, Stafford, Tolland & Vernon
  • Litchfield
    serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Business

JCPenney Offers Billions To Buy Rival Kohl's, Report Says

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Kohl's
Kohl's Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The owners of JCPenney are bidding to acquire rival Kohl’s, according to a new report.

Shopping-mall owners Simon Property and Brookfield Asset Management have offered around $8.6 billion for Kohl's stores, the New York Post reports.

Under the plan, JCPenney's parent company would maintain two separate brands and cut costs by $1 billion at Kohl’s over the next several years, the Post said, citing a source.

After filing for bankruptcy in the spring of 2020, JCPenney was acquired by Simon Property Group and Brookfield Asset Management.

With about 1,160 locations in every state except Hawaii, Kohl's, headquartered in Wisconsin near Milwaukee, is the nation's largest department store chain.

Click here to read the complete New York Post report.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.