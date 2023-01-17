'It Breaks My Heart': Owner Of Southington Eatery Announces Closure After 11 Years In Busine

A Connecticut restaurant is set to permanently close next month after more than a decade in business.

Hartford County eatery Zingarella Ristorante and Pizzeria, located in the Southington neighborhood of Plantsville, is set to close at the end of the business day on Tuesday, Feb. 14, owner Mark Zommer announced on Thursday, Jan. 12.

"We opened this restaurant the day before Thanksgiving, 2011, and it breaks my heart to have to say goodbye to this part of my life," he said. "It has been a memorable journey. The people I've met along the way and the relationships that have blossomed will be very difficult to leave behind."

Zommer cited issues such as inflation, worker shortages, and an influx of new businesses in the area, among the challenges the restaurant has faced in recent years.

"Southington is saturated with places to eat and most of them are chains or are corporately owned," he said. "The sole proprietorships get lost in the mix and really don't stand much of a chance at survival. Gone are the days of going out for a pizza with family and friends and hello to the days of food delivery to your home, especially pizza."

He added that his executive chef, Angelo DiDomenico, has decided to retire from his full-time duties.

Zommer encouraged customers to stop by the restaurant, located at 83 West Main St., and use their gift cards before it closes next month.

"Thank you all for your support these past 11 years," he said.

