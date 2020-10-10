If You Had To Guess: Top 10 Easiest Places In Connecticut To Sell A Home

Homes sell faster in some towns than others, and a new survey has identified the top 10 easiest places to sell a home in Connecticut.

SmartAsset looked at the length of time a home sits on the market and the ease of sale index to determine where homes sell fast. There are 169 municipalities in Connecticut.

It turns out that homes in Hartford and New Haven counties are among the quickest to sell in the state.

The top 10 communities where it’s easiest to sell a home are (from most difficult to least):

10. New Haven

9. Ansonia

8. Stratford

7. Meriden

6. Newington

6. East Hartford

4. Derby

3. New Britain

2. East Haven

1. Windsor Locks.

So, Windsor Locks is the easiest place in Connecticut to sell a home, with the average dwelling sitting on the market for less than three months - 83 days. The state average is 176 days on the market.

All of the communities on the list offer environments in which housing costs take up less of a household income than other parts of the state.

For example, in Windsor Locks, about 21 percent of a household’s income goes to home expenses.

The average Connecticut household puts about 36 percent of its income to housing costs.

The survey also noted that while most homes decrease in value over time, the homes in New Britain have not gone down in value at all in 2020.

You can read the full study here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.