I-91 Fast Food Workers Owed $800K In Unpaid Wages

Fast food restaurant workers along I-91 are owed a total of $870,500 in lost wages, The Connecticut Department of Labor has determined.

More than 260 workers of three Interstate 91 service plaza McDonald’s restaurants are owed wages from employer Mitchell Enterpresises, LLC, of New Canaan, the state Department of Labor Commissioner Kurt Westby said on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Some employees are owed as much as $12,000 in unpaid wages, Westby said.

Mitchell Enterprises has been assessed a $35,800 fine it has to pay in addition to the hundreds of thousands of dollars in withheld wages.

The affected employees work at the Fairfield and Darien I-91 McDonald’s.

Employees will be given a portion of the $870,500. Workers will receive back pay in the amount of $13.73 to $12,496.28, Westby said. The checks have already been distributed.

Westby thanked the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 32BJ for their efforts in bringing the withheld wages to light.

