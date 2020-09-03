Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
Return to your home site

Menu

Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Nearby Towns

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
  • Litchfield
    serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Breaking News: Popular Longtime WFSB Anchor Dennis House Announces Departure
Business

I-91 Fast Food Workers Owed $800K In Unpaid Wages

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Fast food restaurant workers along I-91 are owed a total of $870,500 in lost wages, The Connecticut Department of Labor has determined.
Fast food restaurant workers along I-91 are owed a total of $870,500 in lost wages, The Connecticut Department of Labor has determined. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons: Ildar Sagdejev (photo illustration)

Fast food restaurant workers along I-91 are owed a total of $870,500 in lost wages, The Connecticut Department of Labor has determined.

More than 260 workers of three Interstate 91 service plaza McDonald’s restaurants are owed wages from employer Mitchell Enterpresises, LLC, of New Canaan, the state Department of Labor Commissioner Kurt Westby said on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Some employees are owed as much as $12,000 in unpaid wages, Westby said.

Mitchell Enterprises has been assessed a $35,800 fine it has to pay in addition to the hundreds of thousands of dollars in withheld wages.

The affected employees work at the Fairfield and Darien I-91 McDonald’s.

Employees will be given a portion of the $870,500. Workers will receive back pay in the amount of $13.73 to $12,496.28, Westby said. The checks have already been distributed.

Westby thanked the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 32BJ for their efforts in bringing the withheld wages to light. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hartford Daily Voice!

Serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.