Free, Healthy Snacks For Students At Stop & Shop Now Available

Free healthy snacks and hand sanitizer are being handed out to Stop & Shop customers in an effort to help families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stop & Shop is calling them “better for you” snacks. The grocer was inspired by the back-to-school season and the consideration that families home-schooling their children or using a hybrid approach to education would need to feed their children more often at home. This could be a struggle for some families.

“We hope our snack program will make a difference in the lives of thousands of families and students across our communities,” said Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid.

The program started Wednesday, Sept. 9, and will go into October.

The snacks will be available at 52 STop & Shops including stores in Western Massachusetts - Springfield and Belchertown - as well as the Worcester, Hartford, and Bridgeport areas. 

Food will be doled out weekly. Families will be able to pick up the snacks at a regular time and place at their local Stop & Shop. To receive the snacks, parents or guardians need to go to a Stop & Shop with their child's or children's school ID. There will be a limit of one pack of snacks per child, per week.

The better-for-you snack packs will include items such as chocolate protein bars, cheese crisps, sugarless flavored water, chocolate-banana bars, CLIF Kid Z-Bars, and juice.  Snacks available will change throughout the program.

More information will be available on the grocer's website.

